FULTON – Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church will hold its annual Harvest Supper and Bazaar on October 26 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Serving family-style roast turkey and all the trimmings.

Take-outs are available.

The church is handicapped accessible.

The proceeds will go toward next year’s REACH Program.

Dinner eat-in or take-out $10; seniors $8, younger than 5 are free.

The church is located at 2819 County Route 45, Fulton.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...