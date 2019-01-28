MPH Student Artists Shine at Scholastic Art Competition

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious recognition program for students in grades 7–12. Each year in Central New York, thousands of pieces of art (5,490 this year!) are submitted. Our region covers a very large geographic area – 13 counties and almost 400 eligible schools in CNY! Artwork is judged by professional artists and educators from the region. Winners were announced at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, January 22 at Onondaga Community College. The top 10% will move on to compete at nationals. These works will be on exhibit through March 1 at OCC’s Whitney Applied Technology Center.
This year’s Manlius Pebble Hill School award winners are:
Portfolio Awards: Given only to seniors judged on a body of work that represents their careers as artists.
Gold Key: Jack Murray
Gold Key: Will move on to National competition
Andrew Benincasa – 11th Grade – Photography
Olivia Bigtree – 11th Grade – Photography
Tommy Deng – 11th Grade – Photography
Abigail Hinshaw – 8th Grade – Photography
Destiny Holligan – 8th Grade – Digital Art
Lyla O’Hara – 12th Grade – Film and Animation
Nathan Sonnenfeld – 11th Grade – Photography
Hannah Warren – 12th Grade – Photography
Silver Key:
Asriel Anderson – 7th Grade – Digital Art
Andrew Benincasa – 11th Grade – Photography
Iris Fan -12th Grade – Photography
Iris Fan – 12th Grade – Fashion
Margaret Fudo – 8th Grade – Photography
Maya Heimes – 10th Grade – Film and Animation
Simon Hoke – 11th Grade – Photography
Servianni Jennings – 9th Grade – Mixed Media
Kari Maxian – 8th Grade – Comic Art
Brendan O’Malley – 11th Grade – Photography
Ashton Stone – 12th Grade – Painting
Honorable Mention:
Olivia Bigtree – 11th Grade – Photography
Gavin Cardamone – 11th Grade – Sculpture
Tommy Deng – 11th Grade – Photography
Rhys Denno – 8th Grade – Digital Art
Iris Fan – 12th Grade – Photography
Iris Fan – 12th Grade – Mixed Media
Margaret Fudo – 8th Grade – Photography
Bryce Link – 11th Grade – Photography
Lyla O’Hara – 12th Grade – Painting
Brendan O’Malley – 11th Grade – Photography
With roots stretching back 150 years, Manlius Pebble Hill School is Central New York’s oldest private educational institution and the area’s only Pre-K through Grade 12 independent school. Our students are served by an administration and faculty philosophically committed to and guided daily by our mission “to inspire our students to think critically, act responsibly, and discover a passion for lifelong learning.”