MPH Student Artists Shine at Scholastic Art Competition

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious recognition program for students in grades 7–12. Each year in Central New York, thousands of pieces of art (5,490 this year!) are submitted. Our region covers a very large geographic area – 13 counties and almost 400 eligible schools in CNY! Artwork is judged by professional artists and educators from the region. Winners were announced at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, January 22 at Onondaga Community College. The top 10% will move on to compete at nationals. These works will be on exhibit through March 1 at OCC’s Whitney Applied Technology Center.

This year’s Manlius Pebble Hill School award winners are:

Portfolio Awards: Given only to seniors judged on a body of work that represents their careers as artists.

Gold Key: Jack Murray



Silver Key: Iris FanGold Key: Will move on to National competitionAndrew Benincasa – 11th Grade – PhotographyOlivia Bigtree – 11th Grade – PhotographyTommy Deng – 11th Grade – PhotographyAbigail Hinshaw – 8th Grade – PhotographyDestiny Holligan – 8th Grade – Digital ArtLyla O’Hara – 12th Grade – Film and AnimationNathan Sonnenfeld – 11th Grade – PhotographyHannah Warren – 12th Grade – PhotographyHannah Warren – 12th Grade – PhotographySilver Key:Asriel Anderson – 7th Grade – Digital ArtAndrew Benincasa – 11th Grade – PhotographyIris Fan -12th Grade – PhotographyIris Fan – 12th Grade – FashionMargaret Fudo – 8th Grade – PhotographyMaya Heimes – 10th Grade – Film and AnimationSimon Hoke – 11th Grade – PhotographySimon Hoke – 11th Grade – PhotographyServianni Jennings – 9th Grade – Mixed MediaKari Maxian – 8th Grade – Comic ArtBrendan O’Malley – 11th Grade – PhotographyBrendan O’Malley – 11th Grade – PhotographyAshton Stone – 12th Grade – Painting

Honorable Mention:

Olivia Bigtree – 11th Grade – Photography

Gavin Cardamone – 11th Grade – Sculpture

Tommy Deng – 11th Grade – Photography

Rhys Denno – 8th Grade – Digital Art

Iris Fan – 12th Grade – Photography

Iris Fan – 12th Grade – Photography

Iris Fan – 12th Grade – Mixed Media

Iris Fan – 12th grade – Photography

Margaret Fudo – 8th Grade – Photography

Bryce Link – 11th Grade – Photography

Lyla O’Hara – 12th Grade – Painting

Brendan O’Malley – 11th Grade – Photography

