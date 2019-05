Families flocked to Lanigan Elementary School’s annual Muffins with Mom event to celebrate all the mother figures who have helped and supported Lanigan students throughout the school year and beyond.

Cinnamon and sugar donuts from Appledale Orchards and miniature cinnamon buns from Cake’s Galore were served with milk for a sweet treat to thank the mothers, grandmothers, aunts, teachers and other supporters for all their efforts.

