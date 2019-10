NEW YORK, NY – Recently the Mullen family visited the set of the NFL Today at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York.

They got a behind the scenes look at an NFL Sunday at CBS and met the NFL Today team.

The Mullens won the opportunity for the visit during an auction held earlier this summer in support of the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation in Oswego.

