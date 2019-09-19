Music Hall Presents The Hook Songwriter Series with J. Schnitt, Tim Herron, and Music by Mille

OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall launches its 2019-20 The Hook Songwriter Series on Friday, September 20. J. Schnitt, Tim Herron, and Music by Mille will share the stage beginning at 7:30 PM; doors opening at 7 p.m..

You can enjoy the performance of these artists at the all-volunteer family friendly Oswego Music Hall.

The venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street, Oswego.

It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor.

The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments are available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased on-line at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or at the door. Ticket prices for this event are $12. Children younger thnb 16 are half-price and those youngr than 5 are free.

J. Schnitt is an award-winning songwriter, known for his prolific output, acerbic wit, insightful social commentary, and poetic lyrics.

All wrapped in the sounds of dust-bowl folk and experimental Americana.

His latest release, the intimate and heart-felt “A Crooked Line of Birds” marks his 20th full-length album, quickly following on the heels of his other 2018 release, the acclaimed, politically driven “How to be Happy About the End of the World., which was nominated for a SAMMY Award for best singer/songwriter. He was also the first prize winner of the 2018 Unity Hall Songwriters Contest. “…the finest songwriter in CNY and one of the areas true treasures” upstate live: M. Walker. For further information, visit jschnitt.com.

Tim Herron has been a mainstay on the upstate NY music scene for years. He blends folk, jazz, rock and blues into an eclectic mix of American roots music.

With two solo albums, Tim tours constantly throughout the region bringing his unique guitar style and songwriting to music festivals, clubs, house concerts and local taverns. “Herron’s guitar work is fantastic as he weaves himself throughout his songs, proving he has much to say in music and words” Syracuse New Times: J. Novak.

For further visit timherroncorporation.com.

Millie’s sweet, soulful and commanding voice transforms to sing a range of genres, fitting any mood or event. From Pop, R&B, Singer-Songwriter, Standards, Country — you name it, she can sing it.

Adele, Beyonce and Ed Sheeran are in her repertoire alongside timeless artists like Fleetwood Mac, James Taylor & Al Green. With a relaxed & inviting stage presence, she captivates audiences of all ages. Singing since childhood, Millie has performed professionally since 2005.

Throughout her career, she’s maintained a schedule of performances at weddings, private & corporate Events, wineries, resorts, country clubs. For the last several years, she’s made her way across the country making music in NY, MI, TX, NC, MA, and CA, sharing music along the way.

For further information, please consult the Facebook fan page: musicbymillieelizabeth.

The next concert in the Music Hall Concert series will be the start up of the Open Mic Friday series opener, with guest host Loren Barrigar, on October 4 and on October 5 the bluegrass sounds of Amy Gallatin & Stillwaters on the National Stage.

Then on October 25, the Hook songwriter series will feature Mark Wahl, Steve Watson and Taylor Ricks. For a full performance schedule, pick up a flyer at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street, Oswego or in the lobby of the McCrobie Civic Center.

The Music Hall has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception more than 40 years ago.

Volunteers can earn admission to shows through different tasks. For more information e-mail us at [email protected] or access the Music Hall website at www.oswegomusichall.org/ .

