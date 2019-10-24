Music Hall Presents the Hook Songwriter Series with Steve Watson, Taylor Ricks and Mark Wahl

OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall continues its 2019-20 The Hook Songwriter Series on Friday, October 25.

Steve Watson, Taylor Ricks and Mark Wahl will share the stage beginning at 7:30 p.m.; doors opening at 7 p.m.

For further information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/2937543139653365/.

You can enjoy the performance of these artists at the all-volunteer family friendly Oswego Music Hall.

The venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St.

It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor.

The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage.

Light refreshments are available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or at the door.

Ticket prices for this event are $12.

Children younger than 16 are half-price and those younger than 5 are free.

Oswego based singer/songwriter Watson has been active in the Central New York music scene since 1981, honing a style that blends the essence of Country and the heart of the Blues into a sound all his own.

With thought provoking lyrics, haunting melodies and a percussive approach to his guitar playing, he delivers rootsy arrangements that are sure to entertain.

Watson’s former bands include: Watson Boys, Mac Brothers Band, Wheelwright, Dam Dog, Roosevelt Dean and Carolyn Kelly.

For further information visit: https://m.facebook.com/Watsons-Musical-Adventures-506163616580708/.

Originally from the Saratoga Springs region, Ricks began attending classes at the State University at Oswego in 2007.

Since graduating, he has been actively involved in the local and regional music scene as a multi-instrumentalist.

He has performed and recorded with several local artists such as Our Friends Band, Natural Medicine, Chris James & Mama G Band, John McConnell, Cam Caruso, and Gary Carpentier, among others.

His stylistic influences include Folk, Jazz, Blues, Samba and Ragtime.

His writing combines introspective themes with outward observations; engaging with the music as both an outlet for personal creativity, as well as a facilitator of social interaction.

For further information visit: https://m.facebook.com/taylor.ricks.31.

Wahl is a singer-songwriter, guitarist, and luthier.

Wahl has been performing around the local acoustic music scene for decades and is known by many as the director of the Ontario Center for Performing Arts (The Oswego Music Hall); a 200-seat nonprofit venue located on the shore of Lake Ontario whose mission, in part, is to promote acoustic music.

A graduate of the State University of New York College at Oswego, he retired from the business of design and general contracting in order to direct his full energies toward music, the Oswego Music Hall and his luthierie shop where he produces and repairs fine acoustic instruments.

His songs are often poignant vignettes with powerful use of metaphor that include simple, yet compelling, melodies.

Wahl’s 2018 album, “Circadia” was a SAMMY (Syracuse Area Music Awards) nominee in the “Americana” category.

His popular 2013 CD, “Everything Returns” was recorded with his trio, Canvas Moon.

For more information about his Luthierie, visit: markwahlguitars.com.

The season continues November 2 with the Celtic sounds of the New McKrells & the Kinlough Academy.

For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or pick up an event schedule from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or stop in at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St.

Ticket prices for national stage shows range from $13 (advance sale) to $33; Hook events are $12. Children 16 and younger are half-price and younger than 6 free.

Open mic is a $2 donation.

Purchase tickets at any Hook or Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore.

The Music Hall is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception in 1978.

Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks— from running the sound board to making popcorn.

Students can also earn credit for community service.

Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected]

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...