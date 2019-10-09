Musician Jared Campbell Rocks APW, Brings Uplifting Message to Students

PARISH — Students at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown were amped up and ready to rock as singer-songwriter and motivational speaker Jared Campbell brought his uplifting message of positivity to the district.

Campbell, a regular who has played at APW several times before, was surprised by the student body as many of them dressed as superheroes as homage his song “I Wanna Be a Superhero,” which is very popular among the student body.

The song and most of the music Campbell plays during his set have uplifting themes that show children they can do great things by helping out others and being themselves.

“If we want to live a good life, we have to look out for each other,” Campbell told the crowd, noting the importance of respect, friendship and kindness.

The students were pumped for the show, bringing a lot of noise and energy to the performance.

