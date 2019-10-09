Musician Jared Campbell Rocks APW, Brings Uplifting Message to Students

October 9, 2019 Submitted article
Jared Campbell, pictured at right, sings the song “I am Rebel Ready” along with the students at APW Elementary School.
Jared Campbell, a singer-songwriter and motivational speaker, recently played for APW students in pre-K to sixth grade. Many students and staff wore superhero costumes as homage to Campbell’s song “I Wanna Be A Superhero.”

PARISH — Students at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown were amped up and ready to rock as singer-songwriter and motivational speaker Jared Campbell brought his uplifting message of positivity to the district.

Campbell, a regular who has played at APW several times before, was surprised by the student body as many of them dressed as superheroes as homage his song “I Wanna Be a Superhero,” which is very popular among the student body.

Jared Campbell, pictured, speaks to the crowd at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary School during his recent motivational concert.

The song and most of the music Campbell plays during his set have uplifting themes that show children they can do great things by helping out others and being themselves.

“If we want to live a good life, we have to look out for each other,” Campbell told the crowd, noting the importance of respect, friendship and kindness.

The students were pumped for the show, bringing a lot of noise and energy to the performance.