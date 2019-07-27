MVA Claims Life In Volney

OSWEGO – Today July 27, at around 9:07 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a one-vehicle motor vehicle accident on County Route 6, north of County Route 4 in the town of Volney.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Subaru Forester was traveling northbound on County Route 6 and exited the east side of the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on-scene by the New York State Police, Volney Volunteer Fire Department, County Fire, and Menter Ambulance Service.

The accident is still under investigation.

