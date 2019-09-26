FULTON, NY – Nancy J. Butman, 78, of Pulaski, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday September 25, 2019.

Born September 10, 1941, she was the daughter of the late William and Thelma (Jenks) Butman.

Nancy was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Pulaski.

She worked for Oswego Industries and the Salvation Army for many years.

Nancy also volunteered for Meals on Wheels at Springbrook Apartments.

She was predeceased by a sister, Joan M. (Butman) Scott, in 2005; and brother-in-law, Frank J. Scott, in 2005.

Nancy is survived by a brother, William (Judy) Butman of Sandy Creek; nephews, David (Julie) Scott of Pulaski, Eric (Maryellen) Scott of Altmar, Steve (Lesa) Scott of Oswego; nieces, Kathleen (David) Gaffey of Williamstown and Anne (Scott) Barber of Pulaski; several great-nephews and great-nieces.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oswego County Meals on Wheels.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

