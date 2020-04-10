OSWEGO – Nancy J. Reitz, 81, of Oswego passed at home on April 2, 2020.

Born and raised in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Louise (Capron) Gilbert.

Nancy was a graduate of of Oswego High School. During her adult life she was employed at Shanley Law Office, where she worked as the office manager for many years.

Nancy was loved by all who knew her as she was a kind, giving, and very loving person. She was a devoted wife and mother who will be missed immensely. Nancy was extremely active in our community and was a supporter of many local charities.

She was very creative and enjoyed making beautiful floral arrangements and creating lovely gift baskets for friends, family, and any fundraising event or charity that had asked. Nancy was an active member of St. Mary’s Church throughout her entire life. She was also a member of the Phi Chapter of Beta Chi for more than 20 years which was a sorority committed to charitable work. In addition, Nancy was a loyal and committed member of the Boiler Room Girls.

Above all, she loved her family deeply; her husband, children, and especially her grandchildren were her entire world.

Surviving are her loving husband of 51 years, Nicholas F. Reitz, her daughters Lorraine (Reitz) Thomas of Cary NC and Lisa (Reitz) Walpole of Oswego, her son Nicholas G. (Elizabeth) Reitz of Oswego, her five beloved grandchildren, Christina, Matthew, and Christopher Thomas of NC, and Marc and Taylor Walpole of Oswego. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Gilbert, of Oswego, her sister, Diane Pugliese, of NJ, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her sisters, Sylvia Downes, Lorraine Gilbert, and Suzanne (Gilbert) James.

A private Catholic Mass at St. Mary’s Church and entombment in All Saints Mausoleum in St. Peter’s Cemetery were held for her immediate family. Calling hours will be held at a later date, so friends and family may pay their respects. Nancy’s arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

