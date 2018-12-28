FULTON, NY – Gertrude “Nancy” Lindsley, 63, of Fulton, passed peacefully at her sister’s home in Palermo, NY, on Thursday afternoon December 27, 2018.

Nancy was born in Fulton to the late Paul and Gertrude J. (Loomis) Lindsley.

She had remained a resident of Fulton for most of her life.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Fayette L. Brown; and her son, Joseph Brown.

She is survived by her children: Jennifer (Keith) Raymond of Sterling, NY, F. James Brown of Oklahoma, Jessica (Dave) Stevenson of Oklahoma, Janmarie (Neil) Hauer of Orwell, NY, Joshua (Katie) Brown of Lacona, NY and John (Freya) Brown of Auburn, NY; seven siblings: Dave (Darlene) Lindsley, Dan (Barb) Lindsley, Jim (Marge) Lindsley, Peggy (Chuck) Bickford, Johnny (Dolores) Lindsley, Tom Lindsley and Joe (Leslie) Lindsley; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held together with her mother, Gertrude Lindsley’s, service 9:30 a.m. Monday, December 31, at Holy Trinity Church, Fulton where a mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella.

Burial will be held in the spring at Roosevelt Cemetery, Schroeppel, NY.

Calling hours will be conducted 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

