OSWEGO, NY – Nancy “Nan” M. Knicely, 57, a former resident of Oswego, passed away on Tuesday February 4, 2020, in Indiana.

Born in Pensacola, Florida, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Rosetta (Coffin) Knicely and had attended schools in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

She was employed with the Oswego Industries and enjoyed the time she spent with her friends at Oswego County Oppurtinutes.

Nancy was a participant in the Special Olympics. She enjoyed arts and crafts and loved to read.

Surviving are two sisters, Karen Lenn of Indiana and Barbara Nason of Seneca Falls; one brother, Paul (Susan) Knicely of Barry, Ontario; step-sister, Donna McCarter (Abbas Hamdar); step-brothers, Curt (Nita) Alexander, Kurt (Sheila) Klev and Charles “Chip” (Angie) Alexander; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Ron Soychak; stepmother, Frances Alexander; stepbrother, Glen Alexander.

A memorial service will be held in the spring/summer at the All Saint’s Mausoleum in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Contributions in Nancy’s name may be made to the Special Olympics, 1133 19th St., N.W., Washington, D.C., U.S. 20036.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

