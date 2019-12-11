OSWEGO, NY – Nancy O’Toole, 84, of Oswego, died Monday December 9, 2019. in Oswego Hospital.

Mrs. O’Toole was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Joseph and Myrtle (Hotaling) Wallace.

She was a registered nurse for 33 years at Oswego Hospital before her retirement.

She was a member of the Columbiettes Auxiliary of the K of C Council # 227, Oswego.

Mrs. O’Toole was predeceased by her husband, Richard O’Toole, in 1997; and her brother, Joseph Wallace, in 2001.

Mrs. O’Toole is survived by her sister-in-law, Kathleen M. Wallace of Oswego; nephew, Jason (Carlena) Wallace of Fabius.

Private entombment was in All Saints Mausoleum.

The Sugar Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, is in care of the arrangements.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...