NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week 48 Takes Over Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO, NY – For the fourth year in a row, Oswego Speedway has been converted from the ‘Steel Palace’ to the ‘Clay Palace’ as DIRTcar’s Big Block, 358, Sportsman Modified, and Pro Stock stars will converge on the 5/8th’s mile for NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week 48 Wednesday, October 9 through 13.

Hundreds of drivers from around the globe will compete in ‘Racing’s Biggest Party’ beginning with Wednesday’s opening practice sessions and continuing on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before the Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 wraps things up on Sunday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, residents and race fans will be treated to the annual city of Oswego parade featuring cars from all four divisions plus NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week 48 official vehicles.

The parade route will cover Utica Street and Bridge Street from West First Street east.

Following the parade, the first Big Block, 358, and Sportsman Modified practice sessions will get the green at 3 p.m. with several sessions held for each division. Wednesday evening, teams head to the nearby Weedsport Speedway to compete in the Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party.

Thursday morning will mark additional practice time for the big block and 358 Modifieds before the front three rows are set for the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 and the Salute the Troops 150 in the afternoon time trial sessions slated for 1:20 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

The evening of October 11 will bring back the fan favorite ‘Friday Night Lights’ featuring qualifying races for each of DIRTcar Racing’s four series with racing set for 6:55 p.m.

The Super DIRTcar Series will compete in three 30-lap heats while 358 Mods will take part in three 25-lap heats. The Sportsman and Pro Stock heats are both 15 laps.

With fireworks, racing, and music all on the schedule, Friday presents the perfect opportunity for residents of Oswego to see what Super DIRT Week is all about.

DIRTcar is offering a number of specials, including buy one get one free tickets for city of Oswego residents.

Kids 12 and younger will be admitted for free, and college students with ID will be able to watch for only $10.

Racing will continue at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12 with Last Chance Showdown events for the Pro Stocks, 358 Modifieds, Sportsman, and Big Block Modifieds.

At 2 p.m., the 358 Modified Salute the Troops 150 takes center stage with the final big block hot lap immediately following.

On Sunday, October 13, the most sought after dirt modified race in the world; the 48th $50,000 to win Billy Whittaker Cars 200 for Big Block Mods will go green at 2 p.m.

The Sportsman Chevy Performance 75 and Pro Stock Wilkins RV 50 will take place at 11 a.m. and noon, respectively.

Fans are reminded that all ticketing for Super DIRT Week is handled through DIRTcar Racing.

A detailed schedule for Super DIRT Week is below.

For FAQ, pricing, and ticket availability, please visit SuperDIRTWeekOnline.com.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, visit OswegoSpeedway.com.

NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week 48 Official Schedule of Events:

Oct. 8

9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Ticket, camping, parking and Pit Pass sales open at Gate 6 (Will Call open)

10 a.m-6 p.m.

Early Bird Tech Inspection open for all divisions at DIRTcar trailer

noon – 6 p.m.

Grounds open for camper and hauler parking – reservations and credentials required

7 p.m.

Utica-Rome Speedway: Super DIRT Week Tuesday Night Pre-Game

DIRTcar 358 Mods and DIRTcar Sportsman

Oct. 9

7 a.m.

Gate 6 open for tickets, parking, campers and haulers (24 hours)

7:45 a.m.

Hauler Pre-Stage in pit area

9 a.m.

Inspection begins for all divisions

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Gate 2 open for tickets, parking and campers

noon

City of Oswego Parade of Power (all divisions)

3 p.m.

Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar 358 Mod and DIRTcar Sportsman Practice

7 p.m.

Weedsport Speedway: Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party — DIRTcar 358 Mods and DIRTcar Sportsman

9 p.m. – midnight

DJ Rick UHL

10 p.m.

Infield pit area closed

Oct. 10

8 a.m.

Infield pit open

Inspection for all divisions at the DIRTcar trailer

Super DIRTcar Series and DIRTcar 358 Mod Draw opens

9 a.m.

Drivers’ Meetings: Super DIRTcar Series and DIRTcar 358 Mods

10 a.m.

Grandstands open

10 – 10:55 a.m.

DIRTcar 358 Mod Practice

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Gates 1 and 2 open for tickets and parking

11 – 11:55 a.m.

Super DIRTcar Series Practice

1:20 p.m.

DIRTcar 358 Mod Salute the Troops 150 Qualifying

(two laps, top six qualify for front three rows)

2:45 p.m.

Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 Qualifying (two laps, top six qualify for front three rows)

7 – 9 p.m.

Mean Gene and the Flame Throwers presented by Stirling Lubricants

7:30 p.m.

Brewerton Speedway: 27th annual Billy Whittaker Cars and Trucks Hurricane 100 — DIRTcar 358 Mods and DIRTcar Sportsman

10 p.m.

Infield pit area closed

Oct. 11

9 a.m.

Draw opens for Sportsman and Pro Stocks

10 a.m.

Inspection opens for all divisions

10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Gates 1 and 2 open for ticketing and parking

noon

Grandstands and infield pit area open

Drivers’ Meetings: DIRTcar Sportsman and Pro Stock

12:30 – 12:55 p.m.

DIRTcar Pro Stock Practice

1:05 – 1:30 p.m.

DIRTcar Sportsman Practice

1:45 – 2:05 p.m.

DIRTcar Pro Stock Wilkins RV 50 Qualifying (top six qualify)

2:15 – 2:45 p.m.

DIRTcar Sportsman Chevy Performance 75 Qualifying (two laps, top six qualify)

2:50 – 3:25 p.m.

DIRTcar 358 Mod Practice

3:35 – 4:30 p.m.

Super DIRTcar Series Practice

4:30 p.m.

Track quiet

5 p.m.

Dirt Track Digest LIVE from stage

6 – 7 p.m.

SUNY Oswego Hockey Team Meet and Greet (Front Midway)

6:55 p.m.

Friday Night Lights Opening Ceremonies

DIRTcar Pro Stock 12-lap Heats

DIRTcar 358 Mod 25-lap Heats

Super DIRTcar Series 30-lap Heats

DIRTcar Sportsman 15-Lap Heats

9 – 10 p.m.

DJ Rick UHL

10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Dirt Road Ruckus

11 p.m.

Infield pit area closed

11:30 p.m.

Driver Big Wheel Races

1:30 – 3:30 a.m.

DJ Rick UHL

Oct. 12

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Gates 1 and 2 open for ticketing and parking

8 a.m.

Infield pit area open

Inspection opens for all divisions

9 a.m.

Dirt Track Digest LIVE from stage

DIRTcar 358 Mod Drivers’ Meeting at DIRTcar trailer

9:30 a.m.

Grandstands open

9:30 – 9:55 a.m.

DIRTcar 358 Mod Final Practice

9:45 a.m.

Chapel Service by Ed Harkins on stage by Media Center

10 – 10:25 a.m.

DIRTcar Pro Stock First Practice

10:30 – 10:55 a.m.

DIRTcar Sportsman Practice

11 a.m.

DIRTcar Pro Stock Wilkins RV 50 Last Chance Showdown

DIRTcar 358 Mod Salute the Troops 150 Last Chance Showdown(s)

DIRTcar Sportsman Chevy Performance 75 Last Chance Showdown

Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 Last Chance Showdown

Super DIRTcar Series Practice

noon

Ms. Motorsports Taylor Fullin photo shoot presented by Area Auto Racing News – Manufacturers Row

1:45 p.m.

DIRTcar 358 Mod Salute the Troops 150 Pre-Race Ceremonies

2 p.m.

DIRTcar 358 Mod Salute the Troops 150

4 p.m.

Super DIRTcar Series FINAL Practice

7 p.m.

DJ Rick UHL

*Red White and Brew Fest at the Island (Represent the colors of the American Flag; Best dressed will win Two GA week long tickets to 2020 SDW)

7:30 p.m.

Fulton Speedway: Super DIRT Week Wildcard Win and You’re In (Big Block Modified winner earns 41st starting spot in Billy Whittaker Cars 200) — 360 Sprint Cars and Super DIRTcar Series

Oct. 13

7 a.m.

Gate 6 open for tickets, camping, parking and Pit Pass sales

8 a.m.

Gates 1 and 2 open for tickets, camping, parking and Pit Pass sales

8:30 a.m.

Infield pit area open

Super DIRTcar Series Inspection begins

9 a.m.

Dirt Track Digest LIVE from stage

Super DIRTcar Series Drivers Meeting at Tech tent

9:15 a.m.

DIRTcar Pro Stock Drivers’ Meeting at Tech tent

9:30 a.m.

DIRTcar Sportsman Drivers’ Meeting at Tech tent

10 a.m.

Grandstands open

Chapel Service – TBD (stage on The Island)

DIRTcar Sportsman Final Practice

DIRTcar Pro Stock Final Practice

11 a.m.

DIRTcar Sportsman Chevy Performance 75

11:45 a.m.

Super DIRTcar Series Top 30 (from Thursday Qualifying) Autograph Signing on Frontstretch

noon

DIRTcar Pro Stock Wilkins RV 50

1:30 p.m.

Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 Pre-Race Ceremonies

2 p.m.

Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200

End of Event

Dirt Track Digest LIVE from stage

Oct. 14

-TBA-

Rain date for Saturday or Sunday events

