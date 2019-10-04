NAPA Super DIRT Week Returns

OSWEGO – Friday, Oct. 11, is DIRTcar Day in Oswego County.

The organizers of NAPA Super DIRT Week have planned special deals at the Oswego Speedway track.

Tickets are “buy one, get one” for Oswego County residents, $10 for college students, and kids 12 and younger are free on Friday.

Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite racing fan apparel.

Friday night’s racing will be followed by fireworks.

Jeff Hachmann, executive director of the event, recently attended the County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee meeting to update legislators on the largest annual dirt racing event in the state.

From left are Paul House, District 8, Hastings; Roy Reehil, District 5, Constantia; Edward Gilson, District 3, Pulaski; committee vice chair Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10, Pennellville; committee chairman Tim Stahl, District 20, Oswego; Hachmann; Marie Schadt, District 19, Oswego; Morris Sorbello, District 23, Granby; and Dave Turner, Director of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.

For information go to https://www.superdirtweek.com/.

