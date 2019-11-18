What It Costs to Fill The Tank

A look at the latest gas prices in the region (provided by AAA):

National Gas Price Drops by Two Cents

Most Local Prices Drop Slightly

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.60, down two cents since last week.

One year ago, the price was $2.63.

The New York State average is $2.69 – down one cent from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $2.87.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages:

• Batavia – $2.65 (no change since last week)

• Buffalo – $2.62 (down two cents since last week)

• Ithaca – $2.66 (down one cent since last week)

• Rochester – $2.66 (down one cent since last week)

• Rome – $2.63 (down one cent since last week)

• Syracuse – $2.58 (down one cent since last week)

• Watertown – $2.66 (up one cent since last week)

After decreasing for several weeks, stock levels are bouncing back.

The Energy Information Administration now says that total domestic stocks of gasoline grew by 1.9 million barrels – that’s lower than last year at this time, but enough to bring gas prices down slightly over the weekend.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, oil prices increased by 95 cents to settle at $57.72, up slightly (48 cents) from the previous week.

Crude prices have slowly been on the rise due to increased optimism that China and the U.S. – the world’s two largest crude consumers – are continuing to resolve ongoing trade tensions that sparked market fears that global crude demand would suffer as a result of increased tariffs between both countries.

Crude inventories are up alleviating pressure on pump prices.

