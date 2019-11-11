What It Costs to Fill The Tank

A look at the latest gas prices in the region (provided by AAA):

National Gas Prices Drop – Local prices should follow

National Gas Price Inches Up by a Penny

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.62, up one cent since last week.

One year ago, the price was $2.70.

The New York State average is $2.70 – up one cent from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $2.91.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages:

• Batavia – $2.65 (down one cent since last week)

• Buffalo – $2.64 (down one cent since last week)

• Ithaca – $2.67 (no change since last week)

• Rochester – $2.67 (no change since last week)

• Rome – $2.64 (down three cents since last week)

• Syracuse – $2.59 (down one cent since last week)

• Watertown – $2.65 (down one cent since last week)

The latest data from the Energy Information Administration reveals that total domestic stocks of gasoline decreased for the sixth consecutive week pushing stocks 10.8 million barrels lower than last year’s level at this time.

Reduced stock levels, amid robust demand, have helped to push the national gas price average higher.

Although demand took a significant step back week over week, it remains higher than last year’s rate in early November.

The national average could increase further if demand continues to remain robust as stocks decline.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, oil prices increased by nine cents to settle at $57.24.

Crude prices have increased last week following increased optimism that China and the U.S. – the world’s two largest crude consumers – are continuing to resolve ongoing trade tensions.

The trade conflict had previously sparked market fears that global crude demand would suffer as a result of increased tariffs between both countries

