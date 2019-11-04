What It Costs to Fill The Tank

A look at the latest gas prices in the region (provided by AAA):

National Gas Prices Drop – Local prices should follow

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.61, up one cent since last week.

One year ago, the price was $2.76.

The New York State average is $2.69 – no change from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $2.94.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages:

• Batavia – $2.66 (no change since last week)

• Buffalo – $2.65 (down one cent since last week)

• Ithaca – $2.67 (no change since last week)

• Rochester – $2.67 (up one cent since last week)

• Rome – $2.67 (no change since last week)

• Syracuse – $2.60 (up three cents since last week)

• Watertown – $2.66 (up one cent since last week)

Domestic demand for gasoline remains high as stocks continue to decline, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Growing demand, amid tight gasoline supplies, has contributed to a nominal increase in the national average – one cent since in the past week.

