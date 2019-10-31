National Grid to Help Sponsor OCO “Giving Thanks” Even

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear has announced that National Grid has signed on as a Gold Level sponsor for OCO’s “Giving Thanks” fundraiser.

The event will be held Friday, November 1, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Lake Ontario Convention, Event and Conference Center in Oswego.

Proceeds will be used in support of OCO’s new “Building Futures, Changing Lives” initiative, which focuses on empowering people to create a better life for themselves and their families and in turn improves the quality of life in our communities.

“National Grid proudly supports OCO and the wonderful community work they do each and every day. This ‘Giving Thanks’ event on November 1st is just another opportunity for us to partner with OCO in the community we all work and live in. We hope people join us in making this event impactful to help respond to critical needs in our community,” said National Grid Customer and Community Jurisdictional Manager, Walter Dengos.

Tickets to OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration are $35 per person in advance and $40 at the door and include food, refreshments, and beer and wine tastings.

There will also be an art auction featuring paintings, drawings, stylish photographs and more created by OCO staff, volunteers and consumers and live entertainment by the Lisa Lee Duo.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.oco.org or call 315-598-4717, ext. 1028.

