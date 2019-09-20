Nature Walks, Stories, More to Highlight Fall at Rice Creek Field Station

OSWEGO TOWN – Autumn at SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station will provide nature education in the form of Rice Creek Rambles, Story Hours for children and opportunities to explore the station’s diverse habitats.

The family-friendly, naturalist-led walks known as Rice Creek Rambles are scheduled at 11 a.m. on numerous Saturdays this fall: Sept. 21 and 28; Oct. 12, 19 and 26; Nov. 9, 16 and 23; and Dec. 7 and 14. Those planning to attend are asked to call 315-312-6677 on the morning of the hike to check trail conditions.

Story Hours will share tales of animals’ wild ways, and how humans relate to the natural world, at 11 a.m. on four Saturdays: Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and 30, and Dec. 21. These programs are designed for elementary aged children though all are welcome.

SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station offers Story Hour in support of SUNY’s partnership with the Read Aloud 15 Minutes national initiative.

Since program size is limited for Rambles and Story Hours, groups of more than eight should call ahead at 315-312-6677. An adult needs to accompany children under 17.

Building hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. most weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. most Saturdays. Trails are open daylight hours.

Located on nearly 400 acres of mixed terrain accessible from Thompson Road, Rice Creek Field Station has served as a living and working laboratory and educational facility for more than 50 years.

For more information, visit oswego.edu/rice-creek or call 315-312-6677.

