Naughty or Nice?

OSWEGO, NY – Mrs. Claus and the elves made a surprise visit to Morningstar Residential Care Center to check in on the residents and treat them to a special Christmas breakfast.

Breakfast with Mrs. Claus is one of the many Christmas themed events that Morningstar is hosting for its residents throughout the holiday season.

With Mrs. Claus and her favorite elf is Mabel Amyotte.

Located at 17 Sunrise Drive in Oswego, Morningstar is a family-owned and operated, 120-bed long-term and sub-acute skilled nursing facility with full rehabilitation services.

For more information, call (315) 342-4790 or visit www.morningstarcares.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...