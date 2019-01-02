Nazareth College Announces Dean’s List for Fall 2018

ROCHESTER, NY – Nazareth students named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List.

Molly Brown of Oswego

Katlin Cook of Pulaski

Olivia Dowdle of Oswego

Patrick Dowdle of Oswego

Laurin Furlong of Oswego

Donja Griffin of Cato

Nicole Hetko of Phoenix

Shea Hewitt of Oswego

Kayleigh Hotaling of Fulton

Kaelee Jackson of Mallory

Christopher Jones of Fulton

Makenzie Parkhurst of Oswego

Tessa Powlin of Pulaski

Jason Proud of Oswego

Emma Robinson of Central Square

Katie Smith of Oswego

Rebecca Victory of Oswego

Abbey Zych of Fulton

Nazareth College’s academic strengths cross an unusually broad spectrum of 60 majors, including education, health and human services, management, the fine arts, music, theater, math and science, foreign languages, and the liberal arts.

The coeducational, religiously independent, classic campus in a charming suburb of Rochester, challenges and supports 2,000 undergrads and 800 graduate students.

Nazareth is recognized nationally for its Fulbright global student scholars and commitment to civic engagement.

Rigorous programs, an uncommon core, experiential learning, career skills, and a global focus prepare graduates for not just one job, but for their life’s work

