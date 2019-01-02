Nazareth College Announces Dean’s List for Fall 2018

ROCHESTER, NY – Nazareth students named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List.
Molly Brown of Oswego
Katlin Cook of Pulaski
Olivia Dowdle of Oswego
Patrick Dowdle of Oswego
Laurin Furlong of Oswego
Donja Griffin of Cato
Nicole Hetko of Phoenix
Shea Hewitt of Oswego
Kayleigh Hotaling of Fulton
Kaelee Jackson of Mallory
Christopher Jones of Fulton
Makenzie Parkhurst of Oswego
Tessa Powlin of Pulaski
Jason Proud of Oswego
Emma Robinson of Central Square
Katie Smith of Oswego
Rebecca Victory of Oswego
Abbey Zych of Fulton
Nazareth College’s academic strengths cross an unusually broad spectrum of 60 majors, including education, health and human services, management, the fine arts, music, theater, math and science, foreign languages, and the liberal arts.
The coeducational, religiously independent, classic campus in a charming suburb of Rochester, challenges and supports 2,000 undergrads and 800 graduate students.
Nazareth is recognized nationally for its Fulbright global student scholars and commitment to civic engagement.
Rigorous programs, an uncommon core, experiential learning, career skills, and a global focus prepare graduates for not just one job, but for their life’s work
