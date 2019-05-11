PHOENIX, NY – Neil A. “Hawkeye” DeVita, 95, former Phoenix, NY, resident, passed away on Thursday May 9, 2019, at Morningstar Care Center, Oswego, NY.

He was born on June 8, 1923, in Syracuse, NY, to his late parents, Anna (Nappa) and Joseph DeVita.

Neil was a truck driver for Henderson & Johnson Co., Syracuse, retiring in 1980.

Neil was a member of the Callimicus Lodge #369 F & M, Phoenix.

He was a member of the Tirgris Shrine, a cymbal player, Syracuse.

He belonged to Teamsters Local 317, and a was union steward, known as “Sand Man.”

Former family partner with Joe’s

Bait Shop, Syracuse.

He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Shirley E. (Williams) DeVita, in 2013; his daughter, Doreen (DeVita) Gardner; his son-in-law, Dana P. Gardner; and granddaughter, Donya L. Gardner.

Surviving are his son, Neil A. DeVita Jr. (Karen Rupe); grandchildren, Angela DeVita and Nathaniel DeVita; nieces

and nephews, Linda and Ed Stoutenger, Nancy and Bill DeLoff, Larry and Mary Ellen Williams, B. J. Johnson and Linda Elhage, Judy and Skip Stoutenger; other relatives and friends.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in Chase Cemetery, State Route 48, Phoenix.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix has charge of arrangements.

