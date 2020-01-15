FULTON, NY – Nellie “Dale” Warner, 83, of Fulton, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her home, surround by her family.

A lifelong resident of the Fulton area, Mrs. Warner was a housewife, mother, grandmother and a great-grandmother.

Mrs. Warner was a devoted wife of 61 years to the late Joseph Warner.

Dale enjoyed working in her gardens, taking pictures of wildlife, watching her birds, along with enjoying her coy fishpond.

She was predeceased by her parents, Charles H. and Ruth (Stevens) Coe; two brothers, Masel and Malin;

along with two sisters, May Smith and Barbra Tulik.

Surviving are her five children, Joseph “Kim” (Susie) Warner of Fulton, Dolores (John) Lindsley of Fulton, Keven Warner of Fulton, Melissa (Dan) Horning of Pulaski, and Rochelle (David) Jay of Mexico; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Edward Coe of Palermo; sisters, Jan Burton of Mexico, Maryann (Wayne) Hanley of Orwell , Shelia Bickford of Orwell; as well as several nieces and nephews.

At Dale’s request, there will be no services.

Donations are encouraged to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, P.O. Box 102, Oswego, NY 13126.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.

To leave condolences, please visit, fosterfuneralhome.com.

