Nelson Law Firm to become Prosachik Law Firm, PLLC January 1

Oswego, NY – Allison J. Nelson, managing partner of Nelson Law Firm at 209 W. Seventh St. in Oswego, New York, has announced that the firm will become Prosachik Law Firm, PLLC, effective January 1, 2019.

Rebekah Prosachik, currently an associate with Nelson Law Firm, will be the new managing partner of Prosachik Law.

Nelson, who was elected Oswego County Family Court Judge this past November, is no longer able to practice law with her firm, and will assume her new role with Oswego County at the start of the new year.

“I am pleased to announce that the law firm will continue to operate at our current location, 209 W. Seventh St, Oswego as Prosachik Law Firm, PLLC with my associate, Rebekah Prosachik, as the managing partner,” said Nelson.

“Ms. Prosachik is admitted to practice law in the State of New York and the State of New Jersey, and is fully prepared to continue to represent the established clientele and all matters handled presently by our firm.”

According to Nelson, joining Ms. Prosachik are current Nelson Law Firm legal assistants, Sharon House, Amy Cote, Rachel Arnold and Rachael Parody. The staff of Prosachik Law Firm, PLLC have a combined 70 years of handling legal matters.

Prosachik has represented banks and individuals in all phases of real estate transactions; municipalities in drafting local laws, zoning and planning matters; and the Department of Social Services in Family Court, Supreme Court and Surrogate’s Court. She has also counseled clients regarding estate planning, including wills and trusts.

“We look forward to maintaining the strong representation and reputation that Allison’s firm has been entrusted with and garnered over the past 20 years,” said Prosachik. “Our experienced legal team at Prosachik Law Firm welcomes the opportunity to serve this community, and we anticipate this transition to be seamless for our existing and new clientele.”

Prosachik received her B.A. from the University of Colorado at Boulder, in 1997, and her J.D. from the California Western School of Law in San Diego, in 2004. She was admitted to practice law in New Jersey in 2005 and New York State in 2008.

Prosachik is a member of the New York State Bar Association, Oswego County Bar Association, and member of the Board of Directors for the Child Advocacy Center.

Prosachik Law Firm will continue representing municipalities and businesses. They will also handle real estate transaction, estate administration, and estate planning, including trusts and Medicaid planning matters.

For additional information on Prosachik Law Firm please contact (315) 312-0318.