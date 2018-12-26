FULTON, NY – Nelson William Leach Sr., 79, of Fulton, passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018.

He was known to his family and friends as “Papa Smurf.”

Born November 30, 1939, in Binghamton, he moved to Fulton when he was nine years old.

Nelson graduated in 1958 from Phoenix High School.

He worked at Crouse Hinds for 46 years as a metal maintenance man.

Nelson was also an avid bowler.

His hobbies were hunting, fishing, but above all spending time with his family.

Nelson was predeceased by his two brothers, Paul Leach in 2015 and Stephen Leach in 2016; infant sister, Sylvia; and son, Dwayne LeRoy Garrison in 2011.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Wilma “Willie” Leach; six children, Rose (Steve) Debo III, Anette (Burley) Pierce, Carol (Dale) Caternolo, Nelson (Char) Leach Jr., Keith (Tammy) Clark and Daniel (Collen) Leach; 25 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, December 28, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Burial will be in Roosevelt Cemetery in the spring.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...