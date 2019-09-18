New Group in Oswego County to Support Those Living with Type 1 Diabetes

OSWEGO, NY – For those living with Type 1 Diabetes or supporting a loved one with T1D, help is on the way.

Thanks to the grassroots efforts of parents, professionals, and persons with Type 1 Diabetes, T1D Oswego County has been formed to provide much needed support.

The group was formed with a goal of bringing together the greater T1D community and providing local opportunities to connect and support each other throughout all stages of life.

The idea to establish T1D Oswego County came from the realization that there were very little local resources for individuals with Type 1 Diabetes.

“People looking for any support were traveling outside of Oswego County,” said T1D Member and Coordinator of the Rural Health Network of Oswego County Leanna Cleveland. “That’s when we came together to form T1D Oswego County.”

The group seeks to provide information, as well as create opportunities to connect with others living with T1D.

“Supporting the T1D community in living life to the fullest by creating this local network will hopefully help us achieve our goals,” Cleveland added.

The group is currently planning to host a series of panel discussions and events entitled T1D Connections.

The series aims at bringing together individuals with Type 1 Diabetes of all ages, their family members, nurses and other healthcare professionals, community leaders and others who wish to learn more about Type 1 Diabetes and connect to a support system.

The first of these events will be a panel discussion held November 6 at 6 p.m. at CiTi BOCES in Mexico.

This inaugural forum will be open to anyone living with T1D and their loved ones, medical professionals, coaches, school personnel, or any other interested community members.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and interact with two different panel cohorts about their experience in living with Type 1 Diabetes.

The youth panel will feature speakers from age 6-18 and the adult panel will feature speakers age 20-60.

Feedback from the T1D community is also welcome.

“We are hoping to hear from attendees at this first event on what would interest them for future T1D events in Oswego County,” Cleveland said.

Future connections programs could include topics such as technology advances, newest medical products, T1D and athletics, carb counting, school preparations and 504 plans, traveling tips, or college planning.

“Gaining this valuable insight will help our group to address and plan future panel discussions and other events we will be hosting,” she added.

T1D Oswego County is community collaboration with insight from the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, parents of children with Type 1 Diabetes, Oswego Health, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO), the Oswego County Health Department and Cornell Cooperative Extension.

For more information visit and follow the Facebook group; T1D Oswego County.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...