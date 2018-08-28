New Horizons Band and Chorus Summer Concert Set

MINETTO – The Oswego County New Horizons Band and Chorus will present their annual summer community concert on September 7 at 7 p.m., at the Minetto United Methodist Church.

The chorus will perform a variety of familiar and favorite tunes, including Singing in the Rain, I’m Always Chasing Rainbows, and other summertime weather-related songs.

The band will play such numbers as Autumn Leaves; Hey, Look Me Over; A Chorus Line Spectacular; Billy Joel in Concert; Sempre Fidelis; and the Gillette Look Sharp March.

The band rehearses on Wednesdays at 9 a.m., and the chorus on Tuesdays at 9 a.m., at the Minetto United Methodist Church.

Anyone interested in joining either group is encouraged to sit in on a rehearsal and talk with members.

Parking is convenient, and all facilities are fully accessible.

To schedule a performance or join the organization, send an e-mail to [email protected] or call band director Frank Bickel at 315-343-5791 or choral director Mary Lou Carpenter-Bjorkman at 315-591-6984.

The Oswego New Horizons Band began in the late 1990s.

In 2008, the chorus was added, and the organization became the Oswego County New Horizons Band and Chorus.

The groups draw members from across Oswego County as well as some from Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

The band and chorus currently have 40 members each.

The musicians are seniors 50 years of age or older and come from all walks of life and levels of musical background to play together for the pure enjoyment of music, to socialize with others who love music, and to entertain audiences.

The groups perform for festivals, park programs, adult care facilities, and church groups; performing a variety of musical selections that include everything from swing to marches, classics to pops, and golden oldies.

The New Horizons program was founded in 1991 by Roy Ernst, a professor at Eastman School of Music in Rochester.

The program promotes music participation for senior citizens, enriching their lives and wellbeing.

Now known as New Horizons International Music Association, the organization consists of over 200 bands, orchestras, and choruses with more than 9,000 musicians in Australia, Canada, England, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United States.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

