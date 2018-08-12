Go to ...
August 12, 2018

New Logo For Oswego County Fair

Written by Contributor, Aug 12, 2018, 0 Comments
From left are Oswego County Legislature Chairman Shane Broadwell, District 17; Oswego County Fair Board President Carol Sweeney; Legislator Paul House, District 8; Legislator Patrick Twiss, District 13; Legislator Margaret Kastler, District 1; Legislator Milferd Potter, District 2; Legislator Mary E. Chesbro, District 10; Legislator Shawn Doyle, District 3; Legislator Frank Castiglia, Jr., District 25; Legislator Daniel T. Farfaglia, District 24; Legislator Terry Wilbur, District 21; Oswego County Fair Board Senior Vice President Harold Smith; and New York State Assemblyman William A. Barclay.

Sandy Creek – The Oswego County Fair Board and the Oswego County Legislature came together to open the 2018 Oswego County Fair and unveil the organization’s new logo.

The illustration was created by Marketing and Design Specialist David Owens of the Oswego County Tourism Office.

The 161st annual fair celebrates the agricultural, historical, and cultural heritage of Oswego County with contests, displays, entertainment and food.

For more information, visit www.oswegocountyfair.com.

