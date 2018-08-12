New Logo For Oswego County Fair

Sandy Creek – The Oswego County Fair Board and the Oswego County Legislature came together to open the 2018 Oswego County Fair and unveil the organization’s new logo.

The illustration was created by Marketing and Design Specialist David Owens of the Oswego County Tourism Office.

The 161st annual fair celebrates the agricultural, historical, and cultural heritage of Oswego County with contests, displays, entertainment and food.

For more information, visit www.oswegocountyfair.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

