New Protocol For EMS, Law Enforcement Takes Effect

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County’s first responders including emergency medical teams and law enforcement are working under new protocols made necessary by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Patients will be screened initially through a series of questions. Patients who meet low-risk criteria and who do not have life-threatening conditions may be treated and released on scene rather than transported to a medical facility.

Effective immediately, EMS providers will need to stand six feet away when they ask the patient initial questions to determine if the patient has symptoms of influenza-type illness. If the person displays signs and symptoms of respiratory illness, the emergency medical team needs to put on personal protective equipment, such as a surgical mask, gloves, gown and eye protection, before approaching the patient.

In addition, if the person is under precautionary quarantine or has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, they are asked to inform the first responder during their initial assessment.

“The New York State Department of Health and the Central New York Regional Emergency Medical Services Council, Inc. have developed these guidelines to minimize the risk of exposure to the community and first responders,” said Renee Fox, Oswego County Emergency Medical Services Director for the Oswego County Emergency Management Office (EMO).

Fox said local ambulance agencies across the county are being trained in the new procedures and will implement them as they complete their required training.

“If the patient meets certain criteria that indicate they may have COVID-19, the responders have been instructed to put on appropriate personal protective equipment before approaching the patient,” Fox said. “Only providers wearing proper PPE gear should perform a close patient assessment if the patient displays symptoms of respiratory illness.”

The patient will then be assessed for a variety of factors, including patient’s age, body temperature, respiration rate, blood oxygen level, blood pressure, heart rate, and mental status to determine the patient’s medical condition.

Patients who need medical attention in a hospital will be transported based on the severity of their illness or condition. Patients who don’t show symptoms of respiratory illness, and who don’t have underlying medical conditions or other emergency symptoms, may be instructed to stay home to minimize their risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.

Patients who meet the criteria for non-transport to a medical facility will be given instructions on follow-up care and actions to take if their symptoms worsen. Under the new protocols, some patients will not meet the criteria to be transported to a medical facility.

“This new protocol is intended to keep people at home and not transport them to the Emergency Room if they don’t need to be,” said Dr. Joseph Markham, Oswego County EMS and E-911 Medical Director. “It is designed for the patient’s safety and the safety of people in first response agencies and the hospital.”

“As this pandemic keeps evolving, existing policies and protocols may also change. We are doing our best to minimize risk to the community, our patients, and our first responders,” Fox said. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation.”

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang urges all residents across Oswego County to take personal responsibility and follow these guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Stay home as much as possible.

Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types and sizes. (All non-essential gatherings of any size are banned.)

Keep six feet from other people.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home if you are sick.

Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

“COVID-19 has come to Oswego County and is across central New York,” Huang said. “It’s no longer simply travel-related, it’s also spreading through the community. It’s imperative that we all follow the important measures I’ve outlined. Social distancing will help to slow the spread of the virus in our community and limit your chance of exposure.”

Oswego County presents videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They are scheduled to be posted by 4:30 p.m. on Oswego County’s COVID-19 YouTube playlist, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.

Additional questions can be directed to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

