New School Year, New Upgrades for Altmar-Parish-Williamstown

PARISH – Over the summer, APW’s elementary and junior/senior high school buildings received significant updates as part of a voter-approved capital project that focused on safety and security changes.

Entryways to both the high school and elementary school buildings were renovated to include improved security foyers and create a single point of entry.

According to David Poore, director of school facilities III, the renovations have resulted in a few procedural changes upon entry, but have had minimal impact on students and parents.

In addition to the new, secure entryways within the buildings, there are also changes to exterior gates that secure access to the athletic fields.

The gates will be locked to limit access behind the buildings.

These restrictions are to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and to give access to emergency responders only.

Other upgrades include interior and exterior door and window hardening; exterior door and frame replacement; additional security cameras; a new panic button to send out emergency notifications; a new digital sign; and improvements to the PA system.

