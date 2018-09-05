New Teachers Welcomed To Phoenix Schools

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Central School District recently welcomed 17 new teachers to kick off the 2018-19 academic year.

District administrators were on hand to greet the new educators during an orientation session held at Emerson J. Dillon Middle School.

In addition to meeting administrators, the newcomers learned about district policies and procedures, toured the district and became acclimated to their classrooms.

“This group is very excited to start,” said PCSD Superintendent Christopher Byrne. “I’m looking forward to the school year with these talented new hires. Welcome to the Firebird family.”

