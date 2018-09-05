Go to ...
September 5, 2018

New Teachers Welcomed To Phoenix Schools

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Central School District recently welcomed 17 new teachers to kick off the 2018-19 academic year.

New teachers in Phoenix pose for a group photo during orientation day. In front, from left, are Katie Huckle (special education); Phil Rizza (science); Melissa Murphy (elementary); Judith Curtain (art); Brandi Finniss (art); Billie Tierney (health); and Anna Marriott (health). Back row, from left, are Laura Zeger (math); Laura Losito (long-term sub, art); Kendra Napierala (English); Alicia Carron (music); Brianna Prisco (art); Megan Ransiear (school counselor); Sherri Wiemeir (kindergarten); Krystal Wagner (elementary); and Chelsea Powell (library). Absent was Sarah Schumaker (elementary).

District administrators were on hand to greet the new educators during an orientation session held at Emerson J. Dillon Middle School.

In addition to meeting administrators, the newcomers learned about district policies and procedures, toured the district and became acclimated to their classrooms.

“This group is very excited to start,” said PCSD Superintendent Christopher Byrne. “I’m looking forward to the school year with these talented new hires. Welcome to the Firebird family.”

