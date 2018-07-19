New York Army National Guard Promotions Posted

LATHAM, NY — Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Jordan Crapser from Oswego, N.Y. and assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (Mobile Command Post – Operations Detachment) received a promotion to the rank of Specialist.

John Schreyer from Pennellville, N.Y. and assigned to the 222nd Military Police Company received a promotion to the rank of Sergeant.

Zachary McCargar from Mexico, N.Y. and assigned to the Company B, 2-108th Infantry received a promotion to the rank of Private First Class.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.

These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com

The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the Governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

