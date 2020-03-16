New York Closes Gyms, Bars, Restaurants, Theaters, Casinos

NEW YORK STATE – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this morning, March 16, that throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will all commit to reducing the spread of COVID-19 by limiting public interaction.

Crowds cannot exceed 50 people in one area; restaurants and bars are limited to take out/delivery only; gyms are closed; movie theaters are closed; casinos are closed. This is to take effect tonight at 8 p.m.

Grocery stores and pharmacies are to remain open.

Cuomo also announced that Onondaga County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

To see the full announcement, view the video here.

