New York Closes Gyms, Bars, Restaurants, Theaters, Casinos

NEW YORK STATE – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this morning, March 16, that throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will all commit to reducing the spread of COVID-19 by limiting public interaction.
Crowds cannot exceed 50 people in one area; restaurants and bars are limited to take out/delivery only; gyms are closed; movie theaters are closed; casinos are closed. This is to take effect tonight at 8 p.m.
Grocery stores and pharmacies are to remain open.
Cuomo also announced that Onondaga County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
To see the full announcement, view the video here.
Be the first to comment