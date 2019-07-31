New York Sea Grant Announces Updated Invasive Species Website

New York Sea Grant has updated the New York Invasive Species Information Clearinghouse website at nyis.info to include iMapInvasive maps that allow for real-time information, watercraft inspection, and more user-friendly navigation.

The nyis.info site provides users with the latest information on terrestrial and aquatic plant, animal, and insect invasive species; pathogens; and parasites.

This enhanced resource also includes best management strategies for joining the battle to combat the impact of invasive species; state and federal regulations updates; and a link to the iMapInvasives reporting website.

The nyis.info update now provides programming and training templates, best practices material, start-up resources for watercraft inspection program leaders, and K-12 aquatic invasive species education materials.

For more information on aquatic invasive species, contact New York Sea Grant at [email protected] or call 315-312-3042. For questions pertaining to agricultural, forest, lawn and garden, and other terrestrial invasive species, contact your local Cornell Cooperative Extension or one of the eight Partnerships for Regional Invasive Species Management in New York State.

To learn more about New York Sea Grant, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York, visit www.nyseagrant.org.

