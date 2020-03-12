FULTON – Nicholas DeStevens was born December 3, 1931. went home to be with the Lord on March 11, 2020, after a brief but strong fight.

Regretfully, this is NOT fake news.

Nick owned his own contracting business building houses across the state, always including his flair of finessed woodworkingskills to give each home an individual shine of beauty to last a lifetime.

In his spare time he continued his woodworking hobby, building true to size carousel horses, unique bookcases, cabinets and shelves personalized to suit each recipient. In later years he let his enthusiasm for cars take root, often coming home to proudly show off his latest purchase sometimes multiple times in the same month (much to his wife’s dismay!)

He was an avid viewer of Fox News, always following the goings on of the world and offering his opinion to anyone who would listen. He is mightily sorry he will not be here to see the outcome of Trump 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Theresa; his daughter, Deborah DeStefano; his son, Kevin DeStefano; grandchildren, Te-ana (David Desgrosiellier) Baldwin, James (Misty) Baldwin, Jeremy (Christa) Baldwin, Nicole (Charles David) Baldwin, Devin DeStevens, Neysa Anderson, Courtney DeStefano and Michael McCrobie; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild.

Nick was predeceased by sons, James DeStevens and Rick DeStefano.

Private graveside services will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nicholas can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, CNY Chapter, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.

To leave a message of sympathy for the DeStevens family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...