Nicholson Appointed Part-Time Fulton City Court Judge

FULTON – Mayor Deana Michaels has appointed attorney James M. Nicholson as part-time City Court Judge to replace retiring Judge Jerome Mirabito.

Nicholson has served as an Assistant District Attorney and also in private law practice. He is a graduate of Georgetown University and Syracuse Law School. Before practicing law, he was a Social Studies teacher. He also served as a coach and an athletic director.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation for Judge Mirabito’s years of service to the City of Fulton as the City Court Judge,” Michaels said. “He fulfilled his duties with distinction and we are a better city because of his service.”

“I am very honored by the appointment and excited to take on this new role. I look forward to working with Judge Hawthorne and the staff at Fulton City Court,” Nicholson said. “This unique position as part-time judge allows me to serve my community while permitting me to maintain my private practice of law and continue to serve my clients in real estate, Wills and estates and related matters. I will have the best of both worlds and can’t wait to get started.”

