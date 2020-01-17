Nick Marra and RJ McCarthy Headline Feb. 14 Fulton Lions ‘Heart-y Laughter’ Comedy Night

January 17, 2020 ChirelloMarketing

The Fulton Lions Club has announced that they will be hosting their  “Heart-y Laughter” comedy night with nationally known comedians Nick Marra and R.J. McCarthy on Friday, February 14, at the Fulton Polish Home. Emcee for the event will be Milo Johnson.

Members of the Fulton Lions Club “mug” for the camera as they prepare for their Feb. 14 “Heart-y Laughter” comedy night at the Fulton Polish Home. Front, from left: Steve Chirello, event co-chair and The Lion. Back row, from left: Melissa Champion, Dennis Rupert, Ron Browning, Audrey Avery, Paul Foster, Linda Hughes, event co-chair; Mark Pollock, Dave Garber, Susan Daratt, President David Guyer, David Dingman and Dr. Brett Tallents.

“This event has been very successful for us and the community. It’s sure to be a fun, entertaining event for all and a great opportunity for a night out on Valentine’s Day,” said David Guyer, Fulton Lions president. “Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 8:00 p.m. There will also be a 50-50 drawing and a raffle for a ticket in our next Lions Loot Sweepstakes with a top prize of $10,000.”

Nick Marra

Presale tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Devine Designs, Fulton Medicine Place, Phoenix Medicine Place, Mimi’s Drive-In, PathFinder Bank-Fulton, Chirello Advertising, and the Fulton Polish Home.  Ticket donations sold at the door can be purchased for $20 per person and “Laugh Package” tables of eight may also be purchased in advance for $200 per table. The “Heart-y Laughter Laugh Package” includes reserved preferred seating near the stage, waitress service, specialty pizzas, snacks and soda, and one complimentary drink per person. Laugh Package tables can also be purchased online at fultonlionsclub.com. For more information contact event co-chair Linda Hughes at (315) 960-3019, or co-chair Steve Chirello at (315) 592-9778.

            Nick Marra has been entertaining crowds with his down-to-earth comedy for over 20 years. Drawing on his experiences from growing up in an Italian Catholic home, to his current family comprised of two sons in their 20’s and a daughter (16 years later), audiences easily relate to his quirky observations. He performed live at the 2017 ESPN ESPY Awards, and has also appeared on Good Morning America, Up All Night, and he’s a regular guest on TK-99 Classic Rock in Syracuse. Local audiences have seen him at The Funny Bone and Wise Guys comedy clubs in Syracuse, and he has also appeared at Dangerfield’s in New York, as well as other comedy clubs around the country and in Toronto, Ontario. He has also written a book, “Rants, Raves and Tweets.”

RJ McCarthy

According to the Salt City Burlesque Facebook page: “R.J. McCarthy is a young comic from Syracuse, NY. His sarcastic and relatable humor has entertained hundreds of audiences, and helped him become one of the fastest growing performers in the area.”

The Fulton Lions Club helps the community with a variety of projects and services by their annual fundraising events such as the Lions Loot Sweepstakes and Charby’s Duck Derby. For further information visit their website, https://fultonlionsclub.com.

 

About ChirelloMarketing 636 Articles
Located in the Key Bank Building, Fulton, Chirello Advertising offers full service advertising, public relations, and marketing expertise to a variety of industrial, professional, institutional and retail clients throughout Central New York. Established in 1996, the agency specializes in public relations planning, graphic design, web design and streaming web video, video production, market research, radio, television, online, and print advertising. Steve Chirello can be contacted at (315) 592-9778, [email protected] and www.chirello.com. Profiles of the agency are also on Facebook® and LinkedIn®.