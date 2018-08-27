Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station Unit 2 Offline

OSWEGO, NY – Exelon Generation’s Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station Unit 2 automatically shut down at 12:33 a.m. today (August 27) after the main generator came offline.

The unit shut down as designed and there is no concern for public health or safety.

The cause is under review by station personnel.

Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station is located seven miles northeast of Oswego and 50 miles north of Syracuse.

The station can produce more than 1,937 megawatts of carbon-free electricity – enough to power nearly two million homes.

