Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station Unit 2 Returns To Full Power
Written by Contributor, Aug 31, 2018, 0 Comments
SCRIBA, NY – Operators at Exelon Generation’s Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station returned Unit 2 to full power at 8 p.m. yesterday (August 30) following a brief shut down for repairs to an electrical monitoring component.
Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station is a dual-unit nuclear power facility located seven miles northeast of Oswego and 50 miles north of Syracuse.
The station can produce more than 1,937 megawatts of carbon-free electricity – enough to power nearly two million homes.