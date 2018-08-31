Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station Unit 2 Returns To Full Power

SCRIBA, NY – Operators at Exelon Generation’s Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station returned Unit 2 to full power at 8 p.m. yesterday (August 30) following a brief shut down for repairs to an electrical monitoring component.

Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station is a dual-unit nuclear power facility located seven miles northeast of Oswego and 50 miles north of Syracuse.

The station can produce more than 1,937 megawatts of carbon-free electricity – enough to power nearly two million homes.

