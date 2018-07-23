Ninth Annual Oswego County Harvest Dinner Set September 28

OSWEGO – Celebrate Oswego County agriculture and all the local food it provides us on September 28 at the ninth annual Oswego County Harvest Dinner.

The dinner showcases the quality and diversity of agriculture in Oswego County by featuring locally grown and sourced food.

The event is hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County, with the support of local farmers and agriculture businesses, at The American Foundry in Oswego.

Guests will be served a six-course meal showcasing Oswego County harvest prepared by the chefs of the Foundry.

Following dinner, a guest speaker will entertain the crowd.

There will also be raffle baskets featuring Oswego County’s businesses and producers.

The dinner will take place at the Foundry, starting at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $35 per person and must be purchased ahead of time.

Prepaid reservations can be made by contacting Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at 315-963-7286 or e-mailing [email protected]

No tickets will be sold at the door, so call now to get your seats.

The event is expected to sell out.

