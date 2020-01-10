Ninth Annual Snow Day Plans Frozen theme

FULTON – CNY Arts Center’s 9th Annual Family Fun Snow Day kicks off with Disney’s “Frozen” theme from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. January 25 at the new Community Arts Center facility located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.

The family fun day of carnival games, prizes, arts and crafts with plenty of hot chocolate and snacks traditionally kicks off on the last Saturday in January. Complimenting this year’s JR production, the annual Snow Day theme is Disney’s Frozen. Frozen’s Elsa has been invited to appear.

Returning this year will be activities provided by community partners participating in the popular event while kids enjoy games and interactions with favorite local organizations.

Kids who complete activities or games receive prize tickets to ‘spend’ at the popular Prize Center. Carnival tickets purchased at the door and snack bar sales help to fund the event from year to year.

“We are so excited to host our 9th annual Snow Day in our own home at last,” said executive director Nancy Fox. “We have such a good time every year with simple family fun. It’s an annual tradition we look forward to every year.”

Community agencies are invited to participate with a booth or game while sharing information about their organization.

Returning volunteers from local Rotary clubs will help with set up, concessions and clean up as well as oversight of the highly popular arts and crafts table.

Community partners interested in participating are invited to contact the Arts Center for more information. Call 315-598-ARTS (2787) or email [email protected] Prize donations are also greatly appreciated and are being accepted at the Arts Center in downtown Fulton or call Nancy Fox at 315-598-ARTS (2787) to arrange drop off. For more information, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com.

