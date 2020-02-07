No Unnecessary Travel In Oswego Town, Cities of Fulton and Oswego Today

OSWEGO TOWN – Hazardous road conditions exist throughout the Town of Oswego as well as Oswego County today due to heavy snow.

Oswego Town Supervisor Richard Kaulfuss has issued a travel advisory from today, Feb. 7, at 11:30 a.m. through Saturday, Feb. 8, at 6 a.m.

“Visibility conditions are very poor and highway crews are having a difficult time keeping up with the amount of snow and blowing conditions,” Town Supervisor Kaulfuss said. “No unnecessary travel is advised in Oswego Town.”

People should use extreme caution while traveling and should check on conditions before they set out.

Travel Advisory Issued in Fulton

FULTON, NY – The city of Fulton has issued a Travel Advisory and Fulton Police recommend no unnecessary travel in and around the city of Fulton. When travel is necessary extreme caution is urged. The recent snowfall combined with occasional blowing snow has made hazardous travel conditions. City Department of Public Works crews are in the process of clearing streets however the rate of snowfall is making the task difficult and in some areas roadways are slick. Police also remind persons in the city of Fulton that on-street parking is prohibited from 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m..

Travel Advisory for the City of Oswego

I, Mayor William J. Barlow Jr., the Chief Executive of the city of Oswego, have issued a travel advisory for no unnecessary travel within the city of Oswego until 8 p.m.

Travel and visibility have become very difficult with the heavy snow. We advise that if you do not need to go out please stay home, travel should be for emergencies only.

Keeping vehicles off the roadways will also help plowing efforts and emergency vehicle travel.

