NOAA Seeks Members for Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council

OSWEGO COUNTY – The federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is looking for community members from Oswego, Cayuga, Jefferson and Wayne counties to serve on an advisory council for the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary.

Ellen Brody, Great Lakes Regional Coordinator for NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, told members of the Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee that plans are moving forward to have a 1,700-square mile area of Lake Ontario designated as a marine sanctuary.

Part of the process is to establish an advisory council to provide input to NOAA.

“Members are needed to represent several interests,” said Oswego County Administrator Phil church, chairman of the four-county nomination task force. “We’re looking for people to represent divers and dive clubs, economic development, recreational fishing, recreational boating, educational institutions, maritime history and interpretation, shoreline property owners, tourism and citizens at large.”

The council will help guide NOAA through the NMS designation process and make the agency aware of issues that should be addressed.

Council meetings will be open to the public and provide a place where community interests, support and concerns are heard.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 1.

Candidates will be selected based on their expertise and experience in relation to the seat for which they are applying, community and professional affiliations, and views regarding the protection and management of maritime heritage resources.

Members are expected to serve 3-year terms.

For additional information and an application form, visit https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario/advisory.html

Applications may be mailed or faxed to Brody, 4840 South State Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48108;

fax 734-741-2055.

Applications will not be accepted online.

The advisory council will also include non-voting members from each of the four county governments, the city of Oswego, Port of Oswego Authority, US Coast Guard, and New York State.

