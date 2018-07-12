Noah Neverette Named To St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List

CANTON, NY — Noah C. Neverette of Pennellville has been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring 2018 semester.

Neverette is a member of the Class of 2021.

He attended John C Birdlebough High School.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

