Noah Neverette Named To St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List
Jul 12, 2018
CANTON, NY — Noah C. Neverette of Pennellville has been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring 2018 semester.
Neverette is a member of the Class of 2021.
He attended John C Birdlebough High School.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
