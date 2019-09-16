Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit Partners With Comedy Improv at Arts Center

FULTON – CNY Community Arts Center is delighted to announce Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit will open September 27 and run through October 6 with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

Directed by Elizabeth (Ladd) Walton making her CNY Arts Center directing debut the classic play is hailed as a “spirited comedy of haunting laughter.”

Performances will be held at the new Community Arts Center, 121 Cayuga St. in the heart of downtown Fulton.

The Sunday matinee, September 29 will follow with an evening of comedy improv from Top Hat Solutions at 7 p.m.

According to the publicist, “The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much revived classic … offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine (Adam Schmidtmann), re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira (Jessie Dobrzynski) who is called up by a visiting ‘happy medium’ Madam Arcati (Kristin Cook).”

Other cast members include Nicole Merrill as Charles’ current wife Ruth with Don Crowe and Beth DeRousie as Dr. and Mrs. Bradman.

The cast and the directing team have all worked together before on similar comedies.

Leigh Zacchia debuts in her first drama role as Edith the maid.

Walton adds stage directing to her impressive list of credits in local theatre alongside her husband, Kyle, who will be assisting as stage manager.

From costume designer for Jr. productions including the recent Beauty and the Beast, Jr. to acting onstage most recently in Irving Berlin’s White Christmas and last season’s Curious Savage, Liz has been involved in local theatre for many years.

Top Hat Solutions, the comedy improv troupe directed by Jess Tetro, will present an evening of adult comedy improvisation with audience participation and interaction at 7 p.m. following the Blithe Spirit matinee.

The comedy troupe has been entertaining local audiences as part of the programming at CNY Arts Center, along with Slouch Hat Solutions for youth.

The adult troupe recently took the act on the road with appearances around CNY at local entertainment establishments.

Audiences who attend Blithe Spirit can use that playbill to receive half price comedy tickets at the door.

For more information, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).

