FULTON – Quirk’s Players proudly present Noises Off.

Students appearing in this cast will be performing at the Thursday, October 24 evening performance as well as at the Saturday, October 26 evening performance.

Shown here are back row from left: Noah Cordone, Marcus Wornick, Justin Atwater, Kira Whitehead and Jaiden Perry.

Front row from left: Wesley VanBuren, Becca Bailey, Griffin Marriner and Olivia Hawthorne. Photo by Mr. Thomas Nami.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...