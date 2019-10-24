‘Noises’ Opens Tonight in Fulton

FULTON – Quirk’s Players proudly present Noises Off.

Students appearing in this cast will be performing at the Friday, October 25 evening performance as well as at the Saturday, October 26 afternoon matinee performance.

Shown here are back row from left: Gabby Tomarchio, Megan Acker, Jacob Hahn, Kaylee Foster and Alex Blaine.

Front row from left: Sutter Lewin, Griffin Marriner, Ronde Wood and Olivia Hawthorne.

The 7:30 p.m. performances Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, and a 2 p.m. Oct. 26 show, will take place in GRB’s auditorium, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...