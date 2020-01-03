Nominations Sought for 2020 MACS Hall of Fame Class

MEXICO — The Mexico Alumni Association is seeking nominations for new inductees into the 2020 MACS Hall of Fame at June’s annual Alumni Banquet.

Not to be confused with the district’s athletic Hall of Fame, the MACS Alumni Association Hall of Fame was created to honor individuals who have had a profound effect on the students of the Mexico school district.

Nominees can be teachers, administrators, board members, support staff and community members. The MACS Hall of Fame, located in the Mexico High School Hungerford Library, provides a place for alumni to give tribute to those individuals who helped shape their lives while students of MACS.

Nominations can be made using the form provided on the Alumni page of the school website at www.mexicocsd.org /Page/529 and then downloading the PDF version of the nominating form titled “Hall of Fame Application”.

The deadline for nominations to be received is March 15 and the annual Alumni Banquet is slated for 4 p.m. on June 13 at The Eis House in Mexico.

