FULTON, NY – Norman A. Noel, 80, of Fulton, passed away peacefully in Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.

Born in Fulton, he was the son of the late Harrison and Angelina Muscalino Noel.

Norman was a life member of Painters Local #38 in Oswego, NY, where he worked for many years.

“Papa” as he was known, loved boxing, SU basketball, traveling, and most of all, being surrounded by his family.

He was predeceased by brothers, Harry, Theodore and William Noel; and grandson, Norman Munroe.

Surviving are his loving wife of 51 years, Norma Wallace Noel of Fulton; children, Melissa (Tim) Donovan of Florida, Connie Shibel of Clay, Anita (Tom) Church of Florida, Thomas Munroe and Brett (Tracey) Noel of Fulton; siblings, Robert (Lois) Noel of Florida, Barbara Welch of Fulton, Lee (Val) Noel of Fulton and Betty Richardson of Fulton; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Services and a celebration of Norman’s life will be held in the spring.

There are no calling hours.

Foster Funeral Home in Fulton has care of the arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

