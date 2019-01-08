FULTON, NY – Norman A. Noel, 80, of Fulton, passed away peacefully in Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Born in Fulton, he was the son of the late Harrison and Angelina Muscalino Noel.
Norman was a life member of Painters Local #38 in Oswego, NY, where he worked for many years.
“Papa” as he was known, loved boxing, SU basketball, traveling, and most of all, being surrounded by his family.
He was predeceased by brothers, Harry, Theodore and William Noel; and grandson, Norman Munroe.
Surviving are his loving wife of 51 years, Norma Wallace Noel of Fulton; children, Melissa (Tim) Donovan of Florida, Connie Shibel of Clay, Anita (Tom) Church of Florida, Thomas Munroe and Brett (Tracey) Noel of Fulton; siblings, Robert (Lois) Noel of Florida, Barbara Welch of Fulton, Lee (Val) Noel of Fulton and Betty Richardson of Fulton; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services and a celebration of Norman’s life will be held in the spring.
There are no calling hours.
Foster Funeral Home in Fulton has care of the arrangements.
What a wonderful man. We will miss papa dearly.Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him and having Papa, Norma and the whole family in your life has been truly blessed.We will forever hold him so dear in our hearts.Some people don’t get that kind of love and friendship in a lifetime .Myself and my family feel honored to have Papa be a part of our lives over many years.We will cherish all the wonderful memories.Love and miss you Papa! You will forever be a part of us.
RIP Norman – thoughts and prayer go out to the family.
Another great loss to our family. Uncle Norm you will be greatly missed. Fly with all the angels waiting to greet you. Peace and love always xo Tina Bean
Aunt Norma, Brett, Anita, Connie, Tom, Melissa – I am so deeply sorry for your loss. Love to all xoxo